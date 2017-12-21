Taiwan foreign direct investment reaches US$6.1 billion in January-November

Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) approved 3,064 foreign direct investment projects (except from China) totaling US$6.112 billion in January-November 2017, respectively decreasing 0.94% and 42.52% on year.
In the same period, MOEA approved 431 outward direct investment projects (except in China) proposed by Taiwan-based investors totaling US$8.904 billion, respectively slipping 7.31% and 20.88% on year.
Also in January-November, MOEA approved 129 investment projects proposed by China-based investors totaling US$257.63 million. And there were 453 approved projects of direct investment in China proposed by Taiwan-based investors totaling US$7.783 billion, rising 112.68% and falling 7.57% respectively on year.
MOEA: Taiwan top-5 sources and targets of investments and targets, Jan-Nov 2017 (US$m)
Foreign direct investment
Outward investment
Country/area
Total for approved projects
Proportion of grand total
Country/area
Total for approved projects
Proportion of grand total
Netherlands
1,891.592
30.95%
British Islands in Caribbean
3,866.112
43.42%
British Islands in Caribbean
1,533.209
25.09%
Singapore
914.564
10.27%
Japan
615.166
10.07
Vietnam
676.221
7.59%
Samoa
344.897
5.64%
Australia
601.321
6.75%
Canada
255.581
4.18%
Thailand
551.353
6.19%
Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, December 2017