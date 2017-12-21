Taiwan foreign direct investment reaches US$6.1 billion in January-November

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 21 December 2017]

Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) approved 3,064 foreign direct investment projects (except from China) totaling US$6.112 billion in January-November 2017, respectively decreasing 0.94% and 42.52% on year.

In the same period, MOEA approved 431 outward direct investment projects (except in China) proposed by Taiwan-based investors totaling US$8.904 billion, respectively slipping 7.31% and 20.88% on year.

Also in January-November, MOEA approved 129 investment projects proposed by China-based investors totaling US$257.63 million. And there were 453 approved projects of direct investment in China proposed by Taiwan-based investors totaling US$7.783 billion, rising 112.68% and falling 7.57% respectively on year.

MOEA: Taiwan top-5 sources and targets of investments and targets, Jan-Nov 2017 (US$m) Foreign direct investment Outward investment Country/area Total for approved projects Proportion of grand total Country/area Total for approved projects Proportion of grand total Netherlands 1,891.592 30.95% British Islands in Caribbean 3,866.112 43.42% British Islands in Caribbean 1,533.209 25.09% Singapore 914.564 10.27% Japan 615.166 10.07 Vietnam 676.221 7.59% Samoa 344.897 5.64% Australia 601.321 6.75% Canada 255.581 4.18% Thailand 551.353 6.19%

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, December 2017