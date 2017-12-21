Taipei, Sunday, December 24, 2017 02:33 (GMT+8)
Taiwan foreign direct investment reaches US$6.1 billion in January-November
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 21 December 2017]

Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) approved 3,064 foreign direct investment projects (except from China) totaling US$6.112 billion in January-November 2017, respectively decreasing 0.94% and 42.52% on year.

In the same period, MOEA approved 431 outward direct investment projects (except in China) proposed by Taiwan-based investors totaling US$8.904 billion, respectively slipping 7.31% and 20.88% on year.

Also in January-November, MOEA approved 129 investment projects proposed by China-based investors totaling US$257.63 million. And there were 453 approved projects of direct investment in China proposed by Taiwan-based investors totaling US$7.783 billion, rising 112.68% and falling 7.57% respectively on year.

MOEA: Taiwan top-5 sources and targets of investments and targets, Jan-Nov 2017 (US$m)

Foreign direct investment

Outward investment

Country/area

Total for approved projects

Proportion of grand total

Country/area

Total for approved projects

Proportion of grand total

Netherlands

1,891.592

30.95%

British Islands in Caribbean

3,866.112

43.42%

British Islands in Caribbean

1,533.209

25.09%

Singapore

914.564

10.27%

Japan

615.166

10.07

Vietnam

676.221

7.59%

Samoa

344.897

5.64%

Australia

601.321

6.75%

Canada

255.581

4.18%

Thailand

551.353

6.19%

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, December 2017

