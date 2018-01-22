Bits + chips
Taiwan foreign direct investment reaches US$7.5 billion in 2017, says MOEA
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei
Monday 22 January 2018

Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) has disclosed it approved 3,415 foreign direct investment projects (except from China) totaling US$7.513 billion in 2017, respectively increasing 0.03% and decreasing 31.93% on year.

In the same period, MOEA approved 502 Taiwan investors-proposed outward direct investment projects (except in China) totaling US$11.573 billion, respectively growing 1.21% and slipping 4.54% on year.

Also in 2017, MOEA approved 140 investment projects proposed by China-based investors totaling US$265.7 million, and there were 484 approved projects of direct investment in China proposed by Taiwan-based investors totaling US$8.743 billion, rising 92.06% and falling 4.80% respectively on year.

MOEA: Taiwan investments, 2017 (US$m)

Foreign direct investment

Outward investment

Country/area

Value of approved projects

Proportion of grand total

Country/area

Value of approved projects

Proportion of grand total

Netherlands

1,895.393

25.23%

British Islands in Caribbean

5,920.314

51.16%

British Islands in Caribbean

1,712.913

22.80%

Singapore

915.645

7.91%

UK

1,129.812

15.04

US

836.614

7.23%

Japan

640.642

8.53%

Vietnam

683.092

5.90%

Samoa

386.927

5.15%

Australia

615.879

5.32%

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, January 2018

