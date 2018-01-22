Taiwan foreign direct investment reaches US$7.5 billion in 2017, says MOEA

Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) has disclosed it approved 3,415 foreign direct investment projects (except from China) totaling US$7.513 billion in 2017, respectively increasing 0.03% and decreasing 31.93% on year.
In the same period, MOEA approved 502 Taiwan investors-proposed outward direct investment projects (except in China) totaling US$11.573 billion, respectively growing 1.21% and slipping 4.54% on year.
Also in 2017, MOEA approved 140 investment projects proposed by China-based investors totaling US$265.7 million, and there were 484 approved projects of direct investment in China proposed by Taiwan-based investors totaling US$8.743 billion, rising 92.06% and falling 4.80% respectively on year.
MOEA: Taiwan investments, 2017 (US$m)
Foreign direct investment
Outward investment
Country/area
Value of approved projects
Proportion of grand total
Country/area
Value of approved projects
Proportion of grand total
Netherlands
1,895.393
25.23%
British Islands in Caribbean
5,920.314
51.16%
British Islands in Caribbean
1,712.913
22.80%
Singapore
915.645
7.91%
UK
1,129.812
15.04
US
836.614
7.23%
Japan
640.642
8.53%
Vietnam
683.092
5.90%
Samoa
386.927
5.15%
Australia
615.879
5.32%
Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, January 2018