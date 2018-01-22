Taiwan foreign direct investment reaches US$7.5 billion in 2017, says MOEA

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) has disclosed it approved 3,415 foreign direct investment projects (except from China) totaling US$7.513 billion in 2017, respectively increasing 0.03% and decreasing 31.93% on year.

In the same period, MOEA approved 502 Taiwan investors-proposed outward direct investment projects (except in China) totaling US$11.573 billion, respectively growing 1.21% and slipping 4.54% on year.

Also in 2017, MOEA approved 140 investment projects proposed by China-based investors totaling US$265.7 million, and there were 484 approved projects of direct investment in China proposed by Taiwan-based investors totaling US$8.743 billion, rising 92.06% and falling 4.80% respectively on year.

MOEA: Taiwan investments, 2017 (US$m) Foreign direct investment Outward investment Country/area Value of approved projects Proportion of grand total Country/area Value of approved projects Proportion of grand total Netherlands 1,895.393 25.23% British Islands in Caribbean 5,920.314 51.16% British Islands in Caribbean 1,712.913 22.80% Singapore 915.645 7.91% UK 1,129.812 15.04 US 836.614 7.23% Japan 640.642 8.53% Vietnam 683.092 5.90% Samoa 386.927 5.15% Australia 615.879 5.32%

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, January 2018