Qisda nets NT$1.97 per share for January-September

EMS provider Qisda has posted net EPS of NT$1.97 (US$0.065) for January-September. Qisda has focused on production for various products in small volumes and development of smart solutions, especially those for medical and health care.
Qisda's October consolidated revenues reached NT$11.763 billion, decreasing 2.35% sequentially but increasing 4.57% on year, and those of NT$111.505 billion for January-October grew 4.68% on year.
Qisda: Financial report, 3Q17 (NT$m)
Item
3Q17
Q/Q
Y/Y
Jan-Sep 2017
Y/Y
Consolidated revenues
35,158
6.88%
9.92%
99,742
4.69%
Gross margin
11.61%
(1.04pp)
(0.86pp)
11.89%
(0.72pp)
Net operating profit
729
(24.77%)
(16.69%)
2,498
(25.17%)
Net profit
1,279
(6.30%)
(10.62%)
3,875
41.31%
Net EPS (NT$)
0.65
1.97
Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, November 2017
Qisda chairman and president Peter Chen (right)
Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, November 2017