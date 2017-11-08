Taipei, Thursday, November 9, 2017 15:36 (GMT+8)
Qisda nets NT$1.97 per share for January-September
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 8 November 2017]

EMS provider Qisda has posted net EPS of NT$1.97 (US$0.065) for January-September. Qisda has focused on production for various products in small volumes and development of smart solutions, especially those for medical and health care.

Qisda's October consolidated revenues reached NT$11.763 billion, decreasing 2.35% sequentially but increasing 4.57% on year, and those of NT$111.505 billion for January-October grew 4.68% on year.

Qisda: Financial report, 3Q17 (NT$m)

Item

3Q17

Q/Q

Y/Y

Jan-Sep 2017

Y/Y

Consolidated revenues

35,158

6.88%

9.92%

99,742

4.69%

Gross margin

11.61%

(1.04pp)

(0.86pp)

11.89%

(0.72pp)

Net operating profit

729

(24.77%)

(16.69%)

2,498

(25.17%)

Net profit

1,279

(6.30%)

(10.62%)

3,875

41.31%

Net EPS (NT$)

0.65

1.97

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, November 2017

Qisda chairman and president Peter Chen (right)

Qisda chairman and president Peter Chen (right)
Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, November 2017

