Qisda nets NT$1.97 per share for January-September

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 8 November 2017]

EMS provider Qisda has posted net EPS of NT$1.97 (US$0.065) for January-September. Qisda has focused on production for various products in small volumes and development of smart solutions, especially those for medical and health care.

Qisda's October consolidated revenues reached NT$11.763 billion, decreasing 2.35% sequentially but increasing 4.57% on year, and those of NT$111.505 billion for January-October grew 4.68% on year.

Qisda: Financial report, 3Q17 (NT$m) Item 3Q17 Q/Q Y/Y Jan-Sep 2017 Y/Y Consolidated revenues 35,158 6.88% 9.92% 99,742 4.69% Gross margin 11.61% (1.04pp) (0.86pp) 11.89% (0.72pp) Net operating profit 729 (24.77%) (16.69%) 2,498 (25.17%) Net profit 1,279 (6.30%) (10.62%) 3,875 41.31% Net EPS (NT$) 0.65 1.97

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, November 2017

Qisda chairman and president Peter Chen (right)

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, November 2017