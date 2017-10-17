Taipei, Wednesday, October 18, 2017 13:08 (GMT+8)
Xintec to swing to profit in 4Q17, says report
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 17 October 2017]

Image sensor packaging specialist Xintec is expected to return to profitability in the fourth quarter of 2017 with revenues likely to increase around 30% sequentially to nearly NT$1.3 billion (US$43 million), the Chinese-language Economic Daily News cited market watchers as saying in a recent report.

A pick-up in orders for smartphones and car-use applications will boost Xintec's revenues in the fourth quarter, said the report, adding that the company is also likely to swing to profits during the quarter.

Xintec specializes in packaging services for CMOS image sensors, as well as MEMS and fingerprint sensors. Xintec is reportedly among the companies joining Apple's and Qualcomm's 3D sensing supply chains, which also included Xintec's largest shareholder Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC).

Xintec has reported consolidated revenues of NT$408 million for September 2017, up 46.7% on year and 38.7% sequentially. Revenues for the third quarter of 2017 came to NT$993 million, up 38.7% on quarter but down 4.9% from a year earlier.

Xintec remained unprofitable in the first half of 2017 with net losses reaching NT$609 million or NT$2.25 per share.

