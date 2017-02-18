Xintec swings to loss for 2016

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Saturday 18 February 2017]

Taiwan-based Xintec, an affiliate of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) specializing in packaging services for CMOS image sensors as well as MEMS and fingerprint sensors, swung to net losses of NT$636 million (US$20.6 million) in 2016 from profits of NT$146 million a year ago. EPS for the year turned to negative NT$2.36.

Xintec posted consolidated revenues for 2016 declined 19.6% on year to NT$3.92 billion, while gross margin slipped to negative 7.62% from positive 14.17% in 2015. The company generated operating losses of NT$713 million in 2016, with operating margin falling to negative 18.2% from positive 4.81% a year earlier.

Xintec's net losses expanded to NT$273 million in the fourth quarter from NT$146 million in the third, while revenues decreased 22.8% sequentially to NT$807 million. Gross margin and operating margin stayed negative at 23.8% and 36.8%, respectively.

Xintec's share price closed at NT$41.70 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on February 17, down NT$0.15 or 0.4%.

Xintec will stand a good chance of making a turnaround in 2017, buoyed by new orders for iris-recognition sensors, according to market sources. The backend house is also expected to enter the supply chain for Apple's new iPhone series slated for launch in September, the sources said.