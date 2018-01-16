Xintec to see orders for 3D sensing from iPhone and Android camps

Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based IC packager Xintec is expected to enjoy significant 3D sensing business opportunities from both iPhone and Android-based smartphone camps in 2018 in its capacity as a re-invested affiliate of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), due mainly to 3D sensing modules poised to be mass-applied to smartphones of both camps, according to industry sources.

Xintec saw its consolidated revenues for December 2017 shoot up 117% on year to a record monthly high of NT$573 million (US$19.38 million), and its revenues for the fourth quarter also hit a new quarterly high of NT$1.619 billion, mainly bolstered by helping TSMC with backend packaging of 3D sensor-required optical components such as DOE (diffraction optical element) needed for iPhone X devices, the sources said.

While expected to continue packaging 3D sensing optical components for iPhone devices in 2018, Xintec is also likely to win packaging service orders from the Android smartphone camp in the year, given that IC designer Qualcomm is stepping up deployment in the 3D sensing segment for Android smartphones. Accordingly, Xintec's DOE shipments are expected to surge in the year, especially as the yield rate at its 8-inch chip scale package (CSP) fab has increased significantly in the wake of TSMC injecting new blood into the firm's management team.

Industry sources said that as 3D sensors will be widely incorporated into smartphones in 2018, allowing TSMC, Xintec and another TSMC affiliate VisEra Technologies to benefit from the emerging immense business opportunities as they are all well experienced in fabricating and packaging optical components for iPhone X devices.