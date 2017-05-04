Xintec reports 7th consecutive quarterly loss in 1Q17

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 4 May 2017]

Specialty-IC packaging specialist XinTec has reported a seventh consecutive quarterly loss in the first quarter of 2017, in which net losses came to NT$248 million (US$8.23 million) or NT$0.92 per share.

Xintec generated revenues of NT$750 million in the first quarter of 2017, down about 7% sequentially and 28.8% on year. Gross margin and operating margin stayed negative at 22.33% and 35.42%, respectively.

Xintec said previously that utilization rates for its 12-inch wafer-level chip-scale package (WL-CSP) line will still not be able to reach economies of scale during 2017, while orders for 8-inch WL-CSP services are slowing down. The company is also facing increased competition in the 8-inch WL-CSP segment which has put prices under downward pressure.

Xintec saw its revenues fall 19.6% on year to NT$3.92 billion in 2016, while gross margin slipped to negative 7.62% from positive 14.17% in 2015. Operating margin also slid to negative 18.2% from positive 4.81% a year earlier.

Xintec swung to net losses of NT$636 million in 2016 from profits of NT$146 million a year ago. EPS for the year turned to negative NT$2.36.

Xintec specializes in packaging services for CMOS image sensors as well as MEMS and fingerprint sensors.