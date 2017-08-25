Xintec loss widens in 1H17

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 25 August 2017]

Image sensor packaging specialist Xintec saw its losses widen to NT$609 million (US$20 million) in the first half of 2017, with EPS reaching negative NT$2.25.

Xintec reported net losses of NT$361 million for the second quarter, with EPS coming to negative NT$1.33. The company saw its operating margin reach a record low of negative 50.03% in the second quarter, while gross margin arrived at negative 34.75%.

Xintec is likely to remain unprofitable in 2017, according to market observers. The company swung to net losses of NT$636 million in 2016 from profits of NT$146 million a year ago. EPS for 2016 turned to negative NT$2.36.

Xintec used to rely on orders from OmniVision. However, the acquisition of OmniVision by a group of China-based investors led by state-owned Hua Capital Management in 2016 has had an adverse impact on Xintec's business in the image sensor field, the observers indicated. Xintec is also facing increased competition from its China-based rivals in the fingerprint sensor sector.

Nevertheless, Xintec is reportedly among the companies joining Apple's and Qualcomm's 3D sensing supply chains, which also included its largest shareholder Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC). Xintec may begin to see the light at the end of tunnel as early as 2018, the observers noted.

In addition, several changes have been made in Xintec's management team. Robert Kuan resigned as Xintec chairman and CEO at the end of June, with CH Chen, former president at TSMC (China), taking over the position. Yen-Shih Ho recently resigned as Xintec VP overseeing the company's R&D, with senior director Tsang-Yu Liu appointed to take the vacancy.

Xintec specializes in packaging services for CMOS image sensors, as well as MEMS and fingerprint sensors. The company said previously that utilization rates for its 12-inch wafer-level chip-scale package (WL-CSP) line will still not be able to reach economies of scale during 2017, while orders for 8-inch WL-CSP services are slowing down.