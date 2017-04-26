SMIC reportedly hires former TSMC R&D exec

Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 26 April 2017]

Speculation has emerged that Mong-song Liang, formerly a senior director of R&D at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) advanced modules technology division, will work for Semiconductor Manufacturing International (SMIC) starting May.

Liang will be responsible for SMIC's advanced process technology R&D, according to industry sources. The title of Liang at SMIC will be either CTO or COO, said the sources.

SMIC CEO Tzu-Yin Chiu was quoted in previous reports saying the China-based foundry will start R&D for 7nm process technology later in 2017.

Liang was previously accused of revealing TSMC's trade secrets and patents related to its advanced process technology to Samsung. Taiwan's top court in August 2015 ruled in favor of TSMC in the case against Liang, prohibiting Liang from working for Samsung in any form until the end of the year.

Liang is believed to have departed from Samsung. Speculation already circulated at the end of 2016 that Liang was going to join SMIC.

Liang, which had worked for TSMC for about 17 years, was one of the key figures assisting in TSMC's establishment of advanced process module development and traffic patterns. Liang played a key role in allowing Samsung to beat TSMC in the 14/16nm race, and assisting the Korea-based firm in taking back Apple's chip orders.

In other news, SMIC's current COO Haijun Zhao will leave the company, according to industry sources. Zhao will be appointed by Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology as company CEO.