Diode maker HY Electronic to ramp up shipments to appliance market

Julian Ho, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Power discrete component supplier HY Electronic has seen its order visibility extend to the second quarter of 2018 as the company is stepping up efforts to enhance its presence in the household electric appliance market, according to industry sources.

The company has entered the supply chains of China-based Midea Group and Gree Electric Appliances and will see its shipments of diode devices to the electric appliance sector increase significantly in 2018, said the sources.

The company will also ramp up shipments of automotive-use diodes and rectifiers in 2018 aiming to boost the ratio of automotive diodes to 10% of its total revenues within three years.

With solar diode accounting for around 50% of the firm's total revenues for 2017, HY will manage to maintain stable sales growth for the segment in 2018 despite volatile PV market situation in China.

But Taiwan-based power discrete component suppliers are likely to face increasing competition from their counterparts in China in the second half of 2018 due to the availability of new epi wafer production capacity there, said the sources.

HY posted revenues of NT$2.085 billion (US$71.43 million) in 2017, increasing 7.25% on year.