MCU firm Nuvoton sees profits climb to 7-year high

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Taiwan-based Nuvoton Technology, a logic IC subsidiary of Winbond Electronics specializing in MCU and PC peripherals, saw its net profits for 2017 climb to a seven-year high of NT$688 million (US$23.6 million).

Nuvoton posted revenues of NT$9.235 billion in 2017, up 10.9% and hitting a record high. Market watchers credited the positive results to brisk shipments of the company's 32-bit MCU products, as well as a pick-up in chip demand for PCs.

Nuvoton's net profits for 2017 represented a 12.2% on-year increase, with EPS reaching NT$3.32. The company plans to distribute a cash dividend of NT$2.50 per share for the year.

Nutoton started shipping baseboard management controller (BMC) chips in 2017. Revenues generated from shipments of its BMC chips will be driving the company's revenue growth in 2018, according to the watchers.