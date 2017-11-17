Taipei, Friday, November 17, 2017 21:48 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
25°C
Austria chipmaker ams partners with China firm to develop 3D sensing camera solutions
Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 17 November 2017]

Austria-based ams and China-based Ningbo Sunny Opotech, an optical image system solution provider, have announced a collaboration to jointly develop and market 3D sensing camera solutions for mobile devices and automotive applications.

The collaboration combines the strengths of ams and Sunny Opotech in the optical sensing and imaging space to offer device OEMs and system suppliers with solutions in the growing 3D sensing area and to enable a faster time-to-market for high-performance 3D camera systems.

ams and Sunny Opotech will work together to create camera solutions for 3D sensing applications that are set to incorporate the partners' range of optical technologies and components as well as offer related software and algorithms. The partnership is focused on mobile device and smartphone opportunities at global OEMs to drive innovative 3D consumer applications and also extends to upcoming automotive opportunities for 3D sensing camera systems.

"Teaming up with Sunny Opotech, we are accelerating the time-to-market and availability of high quality 3D sensing solutions for smartphones and mobile devices where efficient module integration is key to enable 3D sensing for smartphone OEMs,"said ams CEO Alexander Everke.

Combining with ams' leading 3D sensing technology with Sunny Opotech's advanced semiconductor packaging technology, optical system design and mass production abilities will enable the delivery of comprehensive 3D sensing solutions to China's OEMs and global customers, said Sunny Opotech CEO David Wang.

Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link