Austria chipmaker ams partners with China firm to develop 3D sensing camera solutions

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 17 November 2017]

Austria-based ams and China-based Ningbo Sunny Opotech, an optical image system solution provider, have announced a collaboration to jointly develop and market 3D sensing camera solutions for mobile devices and automotive applications.

The collaboration combines the strengths of ams and Sunny Opotech in the optical sensing and imaging space to offer device OEMs and system suppliers with solutions in the growing 3D sensing area and to enable a faster time-to-market for high-performance 3D camera systems.

ams and Sunny Opotech will work together to create camera solutions for 3D sensing applications that are set to incorporate the partners' range of optical technologies and components as well as offer related software and algorithms. The partnership is focused on mobile device and smartphone opportunities at global OEMs to drive innovative 3D consumer applications and also extends to upcoming automotive opportunities for 3D sensing camera systems.

"Teaming up with Sunny Opotech, we are accelerating the time-to-market and availability of high quality 3D sensing solutions for smartphones and mobile devices where efficient module integration is key to enable 3D sensing for smartphone OEMs,"said ams CEO Alexander Everke.

Combining with ams' leading 3D sensing technology with Sunny Opotech's advanced semiconductor packaging technology, optical system design and mass production abilities will enable the delivery of comprehensive 3D sensing solutions to China's OEMs and global customers, said Sunny Opotech CEO David Wang.