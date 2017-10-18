PV Taiwan 2017 kicks off, but uncertainty lies ahead for global market

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 18 October 2017]

The 2017 Taiwan International Photovoltaic Exhibition (PV Taiwan 2017) is running October 18-20 at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, highlighting key technological innovations and ongoing transformation of Taiwan's solar firms. There are many first-time exhibitors this year eyeing the booming local demand, but views about the outlook of the global market in 2018 are mixed.

According to industry sources, research organizations mostly had predicted that global PV market sales would heat up in the first half of the year and decline sharply in the second half, just as what happened in 2016. But the actual results have run counter to the predictions.

Amid an expansion spree, many PV generation systems were built in China in 2016 without being able to get on grids. The result was the supply chain saw much weaker than expected demand in the first half of 2017. Poly-Si products suffered extremely sluggish sales in the first five months of the year.

But sales of polycrystalline solar products have begun picking up since the latter half of the second quarter due to production process innovation, and a US safeguard probe announced in late September also served to stimulate short-term market demand in the fourth quarter.

US safeguard probe to undermine PV shipments to world's No. 2 market

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) announced its probe of imports of crystalline silicon photovoltaic cells and modules, citing the Section 201 of the Trade Act of 1974, on grounds that a large influx of the imports has caused "serious injury" to American solar producers. The announcement is expected to undermine shipments of PV products to the US, now the second largest market for solar panels and related equipment, in 2018.

At the moment, industry players show mixed views about the global PV market outlook in 2018. Some opined that rapid decline in PV generating cost will trigger worldwide demand for solar panels and modules, enabling the global PV market sales to stay at the same level as recorded in 2017 despite many trade barriers looming ahead.

But some pessimists said that the robust market demand seen in the second half of 2017 is mainly bolstered by "expectation" about the possible impact of the US safeguard probe, China's increased installation of PV systems, and the influence of a likely India trade war on its domestic market, and therefore global market demand would trend downward in 2018.

On another front, in order to regain market share, makers of polycrystalline solar cells have accelerated upgrading their processing by shifting their silicon wafer cutting technology from slurry to diamond wire, allowing them to regain sales momentum and even raise prices.

Competition between mono-Si and poly-Si products

Among frequent participants in the PV Taiwan, China's leading mono-Si solar wafer maker LONGi Green Technology and top poly-Si wafer supplier GCL-Poly Energy Holdings have never changed their main product lines despite global market fluctuations over the years. An interesting development, however, is that GCL-Poly has teamed up with Zhonghuan Semiconductor, China's second largest supplier of mono-Si products, in 2017 to develop market sales with their respective advantages. This is expected to inject new growth momentum into the PV industry in China. But whether the volume production of polycrystalline 'black silicon' products can fare smoothly in China and whether mono-Si products can continue to enjoy lower production cost will affect the competition between the two segments.

PV Taiwan 2017 sees many first-time participants from Taiwan's solar sector. They are seeking to cash in on growing domestic market demand associated with the government's policy of promoting renewable energy to make Taiwan nuclear-free by 2025. As the government has set the goal of installing PV generation systems with combined capacity of 20GW, leading Taiwan PV suppliers such as TSEC, Motech and Neo Solar Power (NSP) are joining forces with financial institutions to build large-sized PV modules manufacturing plants to create new outlets for their solar cells.

PV Taiwan 2017.

Photo: Michael Lee, Digimtimes, October 2017