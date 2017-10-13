ACTT complete IoT solutions available on SMIC 55nm eFlash platform

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 13 October 2017]

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (SMIC) and Chengdu Analog Circuit Technology (ACTT) have jointly announced the availability of ACTT's analog IP solutions on SMIC's 55nm eFlash technology. The combination of ACTT's analog IPs with SMIC's process technology, both engineered for very low-power applications, is optimized to serve Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

The global IoT market continues to grow rapidly and may soon become a strong driving force for the semiconductor industry. The Asia-Pacific region has great potential to gain more market shares and become one of the world's most important IoT market. Based on SMIC's 55nm eFlash process, ACTT successfully launched a low-power IoT platform that provides a power saving as well as cost-effective solution to global customers.

"For the IoT product technology evolution, we believe that the 55nm process is a good fit for IoT products because of the low power consumption and lower cost. With the availability of ACTT's IPs on SMIC's 55nm eFlash platform, customers will have access to one of the industry's best platforms dedicated to the unique needs of IoT products," said JianJun Xiang, CEO for ACTT.

"SMIC's 55nm eFlash platform can offer high-performance and low-power solutions. Through the cooperation with ACTT on this platform, we can support the demands of design houses to develop chips for a range of IoT applications," said TianShen Tang, EVP of design service at SMIC.

ACTT in April 2016 acquired Chip Memory Technology (CMT) located at Silicon Valley to receive the leading MTP technology ranging from 0.18-micron to 55nm in mass production. ACTT's major products include low-power and high cost-effective analog IPs, and high-reliable eNVM solutions (LogicFlash).