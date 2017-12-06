Taipei, Thursday, December 7, 2017 15:04 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
18°C
Western Digital unveils new portfolio of 3D NAND embedded flash drives
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 6 December 2017]

Western Digital has introduced a new portfolio of advanced iNAND embedded flash drives (EFDs) to empower smartphone users to unlock the full potential of data-driven applications and experiences.

Leveraging Western Digital's 64-layer 3D NAND technology and advanced UFS and eMMC interface technologies, the new iNAND 8521 and iNAND 7550 EFDs deliver outstanding data performance and high storage capacity, according to a company announcement.

When designed into smartphones and thin, lightweight computing devices, the EFDs accelerate the possibilities of a wide range of demanding data-centric applications, including AR, high resolution video capture and rich social media experiences, as well as emerging AI and Internet of Things (IoT) experiences at the edge, the company said.

Designed for the most data-intensive users, the iNAND 8521 EFD utilizes the UFS 2.1 interface and Western Digital's new fifth-generation SmartSLC technology to deliver up to double the sequential write speed, and up to 10 times the random write speed compared with the company's previous iNAND mobile solution, the iNAND 7232 EFD.

The data transfer speed of the iNAND 8521 EFD also enables mobile users to take advantage of the latest Wi-Fi speeds and network enhancements as service providers are transitioning to 5G.

The iNAND 7550 EFD enables mobile manufacturers to create cost-effective smartphones and computing devices that feature ample storage to meet the needs of increasing consumer content while providing fast and engaging application experiences.

The iNAND 7550 EFD is the company's highest performing iNAND EFD based on the widely used eMMC interfaces to date, and delivers sequential write performance of up 260 MB/s and random read/write performance of 20K IOPS and 15K IOPS respectively.

The company is currently sampling iNAND 8521 and iNAND 7550 storage solutions to OEMs in capacities up to 256GB4.

Realtime news

  • Macronix sales increase almost 50% on year in November

    Bits + chips | 35min ago

  • TV panel prices to stabilize in 1Q 18, says firm

    Displays | 39min ago

  • AUO November revenues down 9.4% on year

    Displays | 44min ago

  • AI, IoT to greatly benefit Taiwan ICT sector, says TCA chair

    IT + CE | 50min ago

  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 introduces new architectures for AI, immersion

    Bits + chips | 57min ago

  • Taiwan NARLabs inks LOI with Microsoft on AI collaborations

    IT + CE | 1h 10min ago

  • Taiwan market: Vivo launches V7, V7+

    Mobile + telecom | 1h 14min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link