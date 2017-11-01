Micron intros industrial microSD cards for surveillance

Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 1 November 2017]

Micron Technology has announced a full portfolio of edge storage solutions for video surveillance that will enable new deployment models and reduce total cost of ownership for both commercial and enterprise use cases. The new industrial-grade microSD products will leverage Micron's 3D NAND technology, providing up to 256GB of ultra-high-density storage.

Micron's new solutions give system designers freedom in the design of large distributed video surveillance systems. This architectural approach enables large amounts of video to be stored at the network edge, with a level of reliability for 24x7 video recording, the company said.

The 32GB and 64GB versions of the Micron industrial microSD cards are available now, and the 128GB and 256GB versions are scheduled to begin general sampling in early 2018 followed by volume shipments by the second quarter of the year, according to the company.

Micron added its ultra-high-density microSD cards using 64-tier 3D NAND technology will be produced at Micron's Singapore fabs.

Micron also announced collaborations with the Shenzhen Security and Protection Industry Association (SSPIA) and China channel partner, Jinyu Global, to speed deployment of the new Micron-based solutions regionally.

"The video surveillance industry is unique as its customers demand consistent recording performance over years of use," said Jeff Bader, VP of Micron's embedded business unit. "Edge storage improves the economics of this high-growth market and delivers value for camera OEMs, system integrators and end customers by improving video quality and increasing network reliability."

"Our collaborations with Jinyu and with the industry association in Shenzhen will help ensure that Micron is aligned with industry standards while expanding its storage offerings and presence in China and beyond," Bader continued.

"We are excited to add Micron edge technology to our portfolio of surveillance storage solutions," said Charles Zhang, VP for Jinyu, in the statement issued by Micron. "This technology will help educate system designers and solution providers to understand the value of integrating edge storage into future projects to increase reliability and lower TCO."

"Micron truly understands surveillance use cases, and launching edge storage solutions on advanced flash memory technology will change the way video is captured and stored in future surveillance deployments," said Michael Yang, VP for SSPIA, in the same statement. "We view our strategic technical collaboration with Micron as a way to educate and promote edge storage, and to better meet China's future needs in video surveillance."