Cultivation of RFID talent actively underway in China to support IoT

Jean Chu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Thursday 20 July 2017]

Brand-new industries are emerging due to the application of IoT technologies, and theseare being given priority for development in China. Most major cities and provinces are stepping up cultivation of the various kinds of talent needed to leverage these new businesses, such as RFID specialists. Among them, Shanghai is one of the most active in the cultivation effort.

The Shanghai Internet of Things Industry Association pioneered the establishment of an IoT high-tech talent cultivation base in the city in collaboration with Shanghai-based Baosight Software, SIMCom, Huahong Jitong Smart System, and Institute of Microsystem and Information Technology under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, as well as the Shanghai Jiao Tong University in 2014.

Following three years of efforts developing training courses, sourcing qualified teachers, and establishing good training environments, the cultivation base launched the first talent cultivation program on July 15, focusing on nurturing technical personnel to apply RFID solutions to logistics services and new retail businesses.

Wang Yu, a division chief at the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Information, said Shanghai boasts a solid foundation for development of the RFID industry, given the outstanding achievements of high-tech firms based in the city.

For instance, Wang continued, VI Service Network now commands a 50% share of China's market for RFID instruments; Ruizhang Technology has successfully developed RFID chips and systems applicable to extensive industrial chains; and Inlay Link is now the world's largest supplier of RFID tag antennas in terms of shipment volume.

On another front, Techsun has performed well in offering wine anti-counterfeiting and traceability system solutions incorporating RFID, while Huahong's chip ID cards, Fudan Microelectronics' smart transportation cards, and Beken's electronic toll collection cards are further examples of successful RFID applications, according to Wang.

Wang said the government will continue to support the RFID talent cultivation project to help transform traditional retail and logistics businesses in the era of IoT.