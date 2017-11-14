Taiwan to increase industrial land supply

Bryan Chuang,Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 14 November 2017]

The Taiwan government has announced measures to increase land supply in a bid to boost investments in industrial sectors.

Vacant sites in government-developed industrial parks will be made available for immediate use. These vacant sites total 370.8 hectares - consisting of 167.1 hectares in science parks developed by Ministry of Science and Technology, 121.2 hectares in industrial parks developed by Ministry of Economic Affairs and 82.5 hectares in industrial parks developed by local governments.

Privately owned idle land in government-developed industrial parks will be released - estimated at 589 hectares in total area.

The government's Forward-looking Infrastructure Development program will finance local governments' development of local industrial parks, with total area of land estimated at 128 hectares.

The zoning regulations will be revised to raise the floor area ratios in urban industrial parks. This is expected to add total floor space of 1.488 million square meters in factory/office buildings.

The measures are meant to address complaints that there is a short supply of land for industrial development. TSMC has decided to build its 3nm fab in Taiwan after the government promised to secure land, as well as electricty and water supply, for the project.