Spreadtrum to launch 5G chip as early as 2H18

Jean Chu, Shanghai; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 15 June 2017]

Spreadtrum Communications has assigned hundreds of staff to accelerate R&D of 5G chips, according to company ATP VP Yi Kang.

Spreadtrum has developed a second version of its 5G prototype chips for greater bandwidth, Kang disclosed. The company expects to roll out its 5G solutions as early as the second half of 2018.

Spreadtrum has been working with telecom equipment suppliers Huawei, Ericsson and ZTE to conduct 5G trials, Kang indicated. Spreadtrum is also collaborating with a number of mobile operators, such as China Mobile, and instrument manufacturers and academies in the 5G field, Kang said.

With China Mobile, Spreadtrum is already involved in the telecom carrier's 5G trial networks in several cities, Kang noted. Before 3GPP standardizes the first version of 5G technology, Spreadtrum is looking to roll out its first 5G commercial chip and enter production of the chips as early as possible.

The baseband chip of Spreadtrum's 5G commercial chip solution will be fabricated using TSMC's 12nm process technology, while the radio-frequency (RF) chip will be built using 28nm process technology, Kang said. Both the baseband and RF chips are still in development.

Spreadtrum fell behind its bigger international rivals in the development of 2G, 3G and 4G chip technologies. However, Spreadtrum is looking to keep up with the world's leading technology in the 5G field, Kang said.

Spreadtrum is pursuing an opportunity to catch up with Qualcomm in the development of 5G chips, Kang indicated.

Yi Kang, ATP VP of Spreadtrum

Photo: Jean Chu, Digitimes, June 2017