MediaTek rolls out 10nm mobile chips

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 1 March 2017]

MediaTek has announced the commercial availability of its Helio X30 system-on-chip (SoC) designed for high-end smartphones. Mass production for the SoC has kicked off, said the company, adding that commercial devices powered by the chips will be available in the second quarter of 2017.

The Helio X30 brings together the company's 10-core, tri-cluster architecture on its first 10nm chipset to deliver more than 50% power savings and a 35% increase in performance from the previous-generation Helio X20, MediaTek claimed.

MediaTek's deca-core, tri-cluster architecture in the Helio X30 SoC consists of two ARM Cortex-A73 cores clocked at 2.5GHz, four ARM Cortex-A53 cores running at 2.2GHz and four ARM Cortex-A35 at 1.9GHz. The X30 comes with a Cat 10 LTE world mode modem supporting three downlink Carrier Aggregation (3CA) and two uplink Carrier Aggregation (2CA), and features the Imagination PowerVR Series7XT Plus GPU clocked at 800MHz.

The Helio X30 SoC also has a hardware-based 4K2K 10-bit HDR10 video decoding, and incorporates MediaTek's CorePilot 4.0 technology. For dual-camera setup, the X30 supports a combination of 16-megapixel and 16-megapixel cameras while delivering advanced functionality such as wide+zoom combination lenses for real-time depth of field effects, fast auto exposure and real-time de-noise in low-light condition features.

The Helio X30 SoC also comes with MediaTek's proprietary ClearZoom and Temporal Noise Reduction (TNR) technologies, and has a built-in Vision Processing Unit (VPU) paired with MediaTek's Imagiq 2.0 image signal processor technology.

MediaTek has also announced it is teaming with Nokia to develop a next-generation mobile communication system for 5G technology. The pair will work together to develop a standards-compliant pre-commercial platform for 5G New Radio communications technology beginning 2018. The goal is to roll out a 5G-ready network from Nokia combined with a 5G system-on-chip (SoC) from MediaTek to bring new devices to market faster, the chip firm noted.