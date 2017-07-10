ASE June revenues increase

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 10 July 2017]

IC packager Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$23.08 billion (US$754.5 million) for June 2017, up 2.8% sequentially and 6% on year.

ASE's consolidated sales for the second quarter of 2017 came to NT$66.03 billion, down 0.8% on quarter. In US dollars, ASE's revenues for the second quarter were US$2.19 billion representing a 2.6% sequential increase.

Sales of ASE's core IC assembly test and material (ATM) unit grew 1.9% sequentially and 1.1% on year to NT$13.41 billion in June 2017. The business posted revenues of NT$39.05 billion in the second quarter of 2017, up 1.7% on quarter and 1.4% from a year earlier.

Memory-IC backend specialist Powertech Technology (PTI) saw its June revenues top NT$5 billion driven by recognized sales generated by Japan's wafer testing specialist Tera Probe.

PTI recently took over Micron Technology's stake in Tera Probe, and has increased its original stake of 11.6% to 59.44%.

PTI's revenues for June 2017 represented increases of 14.3% on month and 30.6% on year. Revenues for the second quarter climbed to a record high of NT$13.93 billion.