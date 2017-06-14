Acer to focus on niche smartphone segment

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 14 June 2017]

Acer will continue its smartphone business focusing on niche-market products, according to Jerry Kao, president of the company's IT products business.

Acer plans to launch a new model, featuring a 360-degree camera and real time Internet access for photo sharing, Kao revealed. The new model is also a VR-enabled smartphone with built-in 4G voice.

Acer launched its first VR-enabled smartphone, the Holo 360, in April 2017. The 4-inch Holo 360 also enables 360-degree photo shooting and supports LTE for sharing photos through Instargram and Facebook, Kao noted.

Jerry Kao, president of Acer IT products business

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, June 2017