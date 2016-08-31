Taipei, Wednesday, August 31, 2016 12:49 (GMT+8)
Orders for iris recognition chips to boost Xintec 2017 revenues, says report
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 31 August 2016]

Taiwan-based Xintec, an affiliate of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) specializing in packaging services for CMOS image sensors as well as MEMS and fingerprint sensors, will start fulfilling new orders for iris-recognition solutions in the fourth quarter of 2016, according to a Chinese-language MoneyDJ.com report.

Xintec is expected to enter mass production for iris-recognition chips in 2017, which will boost the backend house's revenues for the year, the report cited market watchers as saying. New orders for iris-recognition sensors include those for the chips that will be embedded in the 2017 series of iPhone, the watchers were also quoted in the report.

Xintec has responded saying the company does not comment on particular products and customer orders.

In other news, Xintec disclosed in an August 5 filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) that the company will spend a total of US$16.77 million from August 6 to March 31, 2017 converting its 8-inch wafer-level packaging lines. The proposed capacity adjustment is to respond to customer demand.

Xintec reported revenues for the first half of 2016 declined 24% on year to NT$2.07 billion (US$65.2 million). The company generated net losses of NT$0.81 per share during the six-month period.

