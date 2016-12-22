FocalTech to ship 4 million TDDI solutions a month in 1Q17, says paper

Commercial Times, December 22; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 22 December 2016]

FocalTech Systems is expected to ship up to four million TDDI (touch with display driver IC) solutions a month on average in the first quarter of 2017, up from three million units in the fourth quarter of 2016, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

Strong demand from China-based smartphone vendors, including Huawei, Oppo, Xiaomi Technology, Gionee and Coolpad, as well as Japan-based Sharp and LG Electronics will help ramp up FocalTech's TDDI solution shipments, said the paper.

FocalTech's revenues are expected to grow significantly in December due to increasing orders from Huawei and Oppo, after seeing its sales drop 4.1% sequentially to NT$870 million (US$27.173 million) in November, the paper noted.

The company's stock price rose NT$0.75 to finish at NT$33.60 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the December 22 session.