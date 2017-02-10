MediaTek, Egistec gearing up for upcoming rollouts of new Samsung smartphones

Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 10 February 2017]

Taiwan-based MediaTek and Egis Technology (Egistec) have both cut into the supply chain for Samsung Electronics' Galaxy smartphones, and are expected to see the orders bring in new revenues in 2017, according to industry sources.

MediaTek has grabbed chip orders for Samsung Galaxy A- and J-series smartphones, with shipments set to kick off in the first half of 2017, said the sources. New orders from Samsung are expected to play a driver of MediaTek's shipment and revenue growth in 2017.

Egistec, already a fingerprint sensor supplier for Samsung's smartphones, is expected to see shipments increase as the rollouts of Samsung's new smartphone models approach, the sources indicated. Egistec is likely to enjoy record revenues in the first quarter of 2017.

Samsung reportedly will launch its Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus at the end of the first quarter.