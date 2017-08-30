Taipei, Thursday, August 31, 2017 01:01 (GMT+8)
BenQ to offer smart car management system, Papago unveils electronic rear-view mirror
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 30 August 2017]

EMS provider Qisda's marketing subsidiary BenQ will cooperate with electric vehicle maker RAC Electric Vehicles to launch a smart management system for fleets vehicles in the first quarter of 2018, while GPS navigation device maker Papago has unveiled Ray electronic rear-view mirror.

Qisda-made LCD displays and cloud computing solutions will be adopted for the smart fleet management system. The system will analyze data on cars' running, remotely control them to prevent accidents, track them for efficient allocation, and offer remote solutionsm to problems. In addition, the system can be used to regulate driving behavior and for optimal route planning.

The system is meant for managing fleet vehicles, such as taxis, ambulances and fire engines.

Ray electronic rear-view mirror is a 7.8-inch full-screen display of of wide-viewing-angle images of conditions behind the cars. The device features an IPX7 waterproof camera lens and Sony-developed DOL-WDR (digital overlap wide dynamic range) technology.

Papago-developed car-use devices

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, August 2017

