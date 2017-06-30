Taipei, Saturday, July 1, 2017 04:51 (GMT+8)
Optical filter maker Apogee looks to 20% revenue increase in 2017
Siu Han, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 30 June 2017]

Active/passive optical filter maker Apogee Optocom expects its revenues to expand 20% on year in 2017 as its order visibility has extended to the second half of the year.

The company posted revenues of NT$520 million (US$17.13 million) in 2016, down 0.17% from a year earlier. Net profits totaled NT$89.22 million in 2016, which translated into an EPS of NT$2.78 for the year.

The company said its production schedule was rather tight in the first half of 2017 due to an upsurge in orders for optical filters from the data center segment. For this reason, Apogee plans to invest NT$300 million to ramp up its capacity, with some new production lines to commence operations in the second half of the year.

The company expects shipments of its active/passive optical filters to reach 71.90 million units in 2017.

The company will continue to expand its presence in the PON (passive optical network) market, noting that it has begun volume production of related products for 10G-PON devices and some of its products are verified for NG-PON2 standards.

