Optical filter maker Apogee sees revenues up in November
Siu Han, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 13 December 2017]

Active/passive optical filter maker Apogee Optocom has reported revenues of NT$41.13 million (US$1.37 million) for November, up 22.39% on month but down 27.6% on year.

For the first 11 months of 2017, revenues totaled NT$512 million, increasing 10.3% from a year earlier.

The company has been expanding its production capacity as it believes that the further development of the cloud market and the deployments of 5G networks will boost demand for optical components.

However, the company saw its net profits decline 29.22% on year to NT$8.35 million in the third quarter of 2017 due to decreased orders for LAN WDM devices from the cloud sector. EPS for the third quarter stood at NT$0.26, compared to NT$0.83 a quarter earlier.

