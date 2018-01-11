Apogee reported decreased sales for December

Siu Han, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Active/passive optical filter maker Apogee Optocom saw its revenues decline 31.69% on year to NT$39.88 million (US$1.35 million) in December. For all of 2017, revenues totaled NT$550 million, up 5.61% on year.

Shipments of the company's products in the second half of 2017 were affected by a slower build-up of cloud facilities at datacenter clients, according to company sources.

The company remains optimistic about its business prospects in 2018 as the ongoing 5G deployments will push up demand for high-speed transmission devices, said the sources.

Apogee's penetration rate in the passive LAN WDM (local area network wavelength division multiplexing) segment will continue to go up in 2018, added the sources.