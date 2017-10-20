Prologium partners with Weltmeister to develop LCB-powered cars

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 20 October 2017]

Solid-state battery maker Prologium has signed a memorandum of cooperation (MOU) with China-based car maker Weltmeister Motor to jointly develop and manufacture a new type of vehicle to be powered by lithium ceramic battery (LCB).

The LCB-based cars will be showcased at Beijing International Automotive Exhibition 2018, also known as Auto China, to be held in Beijing in April 2018.

Prologium will also partner with Weltmeister to establish a new battery core/module production line that is scheduled to enter mass production in 2019 with total capacity of 5GWh annually.

Prologium pointed out that the company will be responsible for the development and manufacturing of battery inlays and the components will then be shipped to the planned battery joint venture for assembly into modules before being shipped to Weltmeister for packaging.

Prologium has also been contacted by several electric vehicle (EV) developers for cooperation and will announce its latest status when available, the company noted.

Some market watchers pointed out that development of the solid-state battery is still at the initial stage. Although Prologium is already capable of mass produce solid-state batteries, the company still needs to further expand related capacity in order to cut down costs. Prologium is also expected to become more aggressive on finding new battery core partners to improve its presence in the market.

Meanwhile, Prologium plans to raise its LCBs' volumetric energy density from 412Wh/L currently to 555Wh/L by the end of 2017. The company will begin sending samples to clients in December for testing. By 2020, Prologium aims to raise the density to 832Wh/L, surpassing that of EV-use lithium batteries.