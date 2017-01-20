Taipei, Monday, January 23, 2017 06:33 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
17°C
China polysilicon imports in January-November 2016 grow 18.2% on year, says CNMIA
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 20 January 2017]

China imported 125,800 tons of polysilicon during January-November 2016, increasing 18.2% on year, according to the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association (CNMIA).

In November alone, imports reached 13,600 tons, rising 56.5% on month and 35.5% on year. The relatively large growth in November imports was due to imports of 8,400 tons from South Korea, which growing 63.7% on month and accounted for 61.7% of total imports. 62,900 tons of polysilicon was imported from South Korea in January-November, accounting for 50.0% of total imports.

There were 17 China-based polysilicon makers as of the end of 2016, four more than the end of 2015. The 17 makers had total annual production capacity equivalent to 208KWp.

Polysilicon prices in the China market stood at CNY136,800/ton in December 2016, increasing 21.6% on year.

Advantest
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link