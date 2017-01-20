China polysilicon imports in January-November 2016 grow 18.2% on year, says CNMIA

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 20 January 2017]

China imported 125,800 tons of polysilicon during January-November 2016, increasing 18.2% on year, according to the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association (CNMIA).

In November alone, imports reached 13,600 tons, rising 56.5% on month and 35.5% on year. The relatively large growth in November imports was due to imports of 8,400 tons from South Korea, which growing 63.7% on month and accounted for 61.7% of total imports. 62,900 tons of polysilicon was imported from South Korea in January-November, accounting for 50.0% of total imports.

There were 17 China-based polysilicon makers as of the end of 2016, four more than the end of 2015. The 17 makers had total annual production capacity equivalent to 208KWp.

Polysilicon prices in the China market stood at CNY136,800/ton in December 2016, increasing 21.6% on year.