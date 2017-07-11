WPG revenues down 3% on year in June

Semiconductor components distributor WPG Holdings has reported consolidated revenues of NT$44.42 billion (US$1.45 billion) for June 2017, representing a 4.54% increase on month and 3.09% decrease on year.
WPG's second-quarter 2017 consolidated sales totaled NT$128.28 billion, represented 7.7% increase over previous quarter's NT$119.1 billion, which the company said exceeded its internal expectation.
The company has totaled NT$247.382 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 3.28% compared with the same time last year.
For the year of 2016, WPG Holdings totaled NT$536.864 billion in consolidated revenues, up 4.14% sequentially on year.
WPG: Consolidated revenues, Jun 2016 - Jun 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Jun-17
|
44,420
|
4.5%
|
(3.1%)
|
247,382
|
(3.3%)
May-17
|
42,493
|
2.7%
|
(6.1%)
|
202,961
|
(3.3%)
Apr-17
|
41,369
|
(10.4%)
|
(4.2%)
|
160,468
|
(2.6%)
Mar-17
|
46,155
|
25%
|
3.1%
|
119,100
|
(2%)
Feb-17
|
36,924
|
2.5%
|
19.8%
|
72,945
|
(5%)
Jan-17
|
36,021
|
(24.3%)
|
(21.6%)
|
36,021
|
(21.6%)
Dec-16
|
47,592
|
0.4%
|
(0.6%)
|
536,864
|
4.1%
Nov-16
|
47,427
|
7.1%
|
(1.3%)
|
489,272
|
4.6%
Oct-16
|
44,294
|
(13.1%)
|
(5%)
|
441,845
|
5.3%
Sep-16
|
50,965
|
8.5%
|
(0.9%)
|
397,551
|
6.6%
Aug-16
|
46,985
|
7.2%
|
1.7%
|
346,586
|
7.8%
Jul-16
|
43,821
|
(4.4%)
|
2.2%
|
299,600
|
8.8%
Jun-16
|
45,837
|
1.3%
|
8.9%
|
255,779
|
10%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017