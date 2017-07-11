WPG revenues down 3% on year in June

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 11 July 2017]

Semiconductor components distributor WPG Holdings has reported consolidated revenues of NT$44.42 billion (US$1.45 billion) for June 2017, representing a 4.54% increase on month and 3.09% decrease on year.

WPG's second-quarter 2017 consolidated sales totaled NT$128.28 billion, represented 7.7% increase over previous quarter's NT$119.1 billion, which the company said exceeded its internal expectation.

The company has totaled NT$247.382 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 3.28% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, WPG Holdings totaled NT$536.864 billion in consolidated revenues, up 4.14% sequentially on year.

WPG: Consolidated revenues, Jun 2016 - Jun 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Jun-17 44,420 4.5% (3.1%) 247,382 (3.3%) May-17 42,493 2.7% (6.1%) 202,961 (3.3%) Apr-17 41,369 (10.4%) (4.2%) 160,468 (2.6%) Mar-17 46,155 25% 3.1% 119,100 (2%) Feb-17 36,924 2.5% 19.8% 72,945 (5%) Jan-17 36,021 (24.3%) (21.6%) 36,021 (21.6%) Dec-16 47,592 0.4% (0.6%) 536,864 4.1% Nov-16 47,427 7.1% (1.3%) 489,272 4.6% Oct-16 44,294 (13.1%) (5%) 441,845 5.3% Sep-16 50,965 8.5% (0.9%) 397,551 6.6% Aug-16 46,985 7.2% 1.7% 346,586 7.8% Jul-16 43,821 (4.4%) 2.2% 299,600 8.8% Jun-16 45,837 1.3% 8.9% 255,779 10%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017