WPG revenues down 3% on year in June
Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 11 July 2017]

Semiconductor components distributor WPG Holdings has reported consolidated revenues of NT$44.42 billion (US$1.45 billion) for June 2017, representing a 4.54% increase on month and 3.09% decrease on year.

WPG's second-quarter 2017 consolidated sales totaled NT$128.28 billion, represented 7.7% increase over previous quarter's NT$119.1 billion, which the company said exceeded its internal expectation.

The company has totaled NT$247.382 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 3.28% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, WPG Holdings totaled NT$536.864 billion in consolidated revenues, up 4.14% sequentially on year.

WPG: Consolidated revenues, Jun 2016 - Jun 2017 (NT$m)

WPG: Consolidated revenues, Jun 2016 - Jun 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Jun-17

44,420

4.5%

(3.1%)

247,382

(3.3%)

May-17

42,493

2.7%

(6.1%)

202,961

(3.3%)

Apr-17

41,369

(10.4%)

(4.2%)

160,468

(2.6%)

Mar-17

46,155

25%

3.1%

119,100

(2%)

Feb-17

36,924

2.5%

19.8%

72,945

(5%)

Jan-17

36,021

(24.3%)

(21.6%)

36,021

(21.6%)

Dec-16

47,592

0.4%

(0.6%)

536,864

4.1%

Nov-16

47,427

7.1%

(1.3%)

489,272

4.6%

Oct-16

44,294

(13.1%)

(5%)

441,845

5.3%

Sep-16

50,965

8.5%

(0.9%)

397,551

6.6%

Aug-16

46,985

7.2%

1.7%

346,586

7.8%

Jul-16

43,821

(4.4%)

2.2%

299,600

8.8%

Jun-16

45,837

1.3%

8.9%

255,779

10%

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017

