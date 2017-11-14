WPG reports mild on-year increase in October revenues

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 14 November 2017]

WPG Holdings has reported consolidated revenues of NT$45.533 billion (US$1.51 billion) for October 2017, representing a 11.17% drop on month and 2.8% increase on year.

The IC and component distributor has totaled NT$439.581 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 0.51% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, WPG Holdings totaled NT$536.864 billion in consolidated revenues, up 4.14% sequentially on year.

WPG: Consolidated revenues, Oct 2016 - Oct 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Oct-17 45,533 (11.2%) 2.8% 439,581 (0.5%) Sep-17 51,257 3.5% 0.6% 394,048 (0.9%) Aug-17 49,515 7.9% 5.4% 342,791 (1.1%) Jul-17 45,895 3.3% 4.7% 293,276 (2.1%) Jun-17 44,420 4.5% (3.1%) 247,382 (3.3%) May-17 42,493 2.7% (6.1%) 202,961 (3.3%) Apr-17 41,369 (10.4%) (4.2%) 160,468 (2.6%) Mar-17 46,155 25% 3.1% 119,100 (2%) Feb-17 36,924 2.5% 19.8% 72,945 (5%) Jan-17 36,021 (24.3%) (21.6%) 36,021 (21.6%) Dec-16 47,592 0.4% (0.6%) 536,864 4.1% Nov-16 47,427 7.1% (1.3%) 489,272 4.6% Oct-16 44,294 (13.1%) (5%) 441,845 5.3%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, November 2017