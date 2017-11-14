Taipei, Wednesday, November 15, 2017 09:38 (GMT+8)
WPG reports mild on-year increase in October revenues
Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 14 November 2017]

WPG Holdings has reported consolidated revenues of NT$45.533 billion (US$1.51 billion) for October 2017, representing a 11.17% drop on month and 2.8% increase on year.

The IC and component distributor has totaled NT$439.581 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 0.51% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, WPG Holdings totaled NT$536.864 billion in consolidated revenues, up 4.14% sequentially on year.

WPG: Consolidated revenues, Oct 2016 - Oct 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Oct-17

45,533

(11.2%)

2.8%

439,581

(0.5%)

Sep-17

51,257

3.5%

0.6%

394,048

(0.9%)

Aug-17

49,515

7.9%

5.4%

342,791

(1.1%)

Jul-17

45,895

3.3%

4.7%

293,276

(2.1%)

Jun-17

44,420

4.5%

(3.1%)

247,382

(3.3%)

May-17

42,493

2.7%

(6.1%)

202,961

(3.3%)

Apr-17

41,369

(10.4%)

(4.2%)

160,468

(2.6%)

Mar-17

46,155

25%

3.1%

119,100

(2%)

Feb-17

36,924

2.5%

19.8%

72,945

(5%)

Jan-17

36,021

(24.3%)

(21.6%)

36,021

(21.6%)

Dec-16

47,592

0.4%

(0.6%)

536,864

4.1%

Nov-16

47,427

7.1%

(1.3%)

489,272

4.6%

Oct-16

44,294

(13.1%)

(5%)

441,845

5.3%

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, November 2017

