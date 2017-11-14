WPG reports mild on-year increase in October revenues

WPG Holdings has reported consolidated revenues of NT$45.533 billion (US$1.51 billion) for October 2017, representing a 11.17% drop on month and 2.8% increase on year.
The IC and component distributor has totaled NT$439.581 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 0.51% compared with the same time last year.
For the year of 2016, WPG Holdings totaled NT$536.864 billion in consolidated revenues, up 4.14% sequentially on year.
WPG: Consolidated revenues, Oct 2016 - Oct 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Oct-17
|
45,533
|
(11.2%)
|
2.8%
|
439,581
|
(0.5%)
Sep-17
|
51,257
|
3.5%
|
0.6%
|
394,048
|
(0.9%)
Aug-17
|
49,515
|
7.9%
|
5.4%
|
342,791
|
(1.1%)
Jul-17
|
45,895
|
3.3%
|
4.7%
|
293,276
|
(2.1%)
Jun-17
|
44,420
|
4.5%
|
(3.1%)
|
247,382
|
(3.3%)
May-17
|
42,493
|
2.7%
|
(6.1%)
|
202,961
|
(3.3%)
Apr-17
|
41,369
|
(10.4%)
|
(4.2%)
|
160,468
|
(2.6%)
Mar-17
|
46,155
|
25%
|
3.1%
|
119,100
|
(2%)
Feb-17
|
36,924
|
2.5%
|
19.8%
|
72,945
|
(5%)
Jan-17
|
36,021
|
(24.3%)
|
(21.6%)
|
36,021
|
(21.6%)
Dec-16
|
47,592
|
0.4%
|
(0.6%)
|
536,864
|
4.1%
Nov-16
|
47,427
|
7.1%
|
(1.3%)
|
489,272
|
4.6%
Oct-16
|
44,294
|
(13.1%)
|
(5%)
|
441,845
|
5.3%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, November 2017