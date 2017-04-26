Taiwan market: Perobot adds 2 Pepper sales agents

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 26 April 2017]

Perobot, Foxconn Electronics' subsidiary for marketing its Pepper service-providing humanoid robot in the Taiwan market, has added two sales agents, Systex and High Performance Information, in addition to the original agent Asia Pacific Telecom, according to Perobot.

Jointly developed by Japan-based SoftBank Robotics and France-based Aldebaran Robotics, Pepper is produced by Foxconn and was initially launched in the Japan market in February 2015. Since Pepper was launched in the Taiwan market in October 2016, Asia Pacific Telecom has promoted use of the humanoid in the financial service sector, retail and department stores, medical care facilities, restaurants and hotels. Perobot said.

While Pepper meets 85% of users' demand, there is increasing demand for customized services, which has resulted in the introduction of the two additional sales agents, Perobot noted.

Systex, the largest Taiwan-based provider of IT management solutions and system integration services for various industries, is expected to make Pepper helpful in sales services. High Performance Information, a hardware/software integration service provider, has stepped into integrating software with robots and is expected to make Pepper capable of checking appointments or reservations and handling bank, hotel and hospital payments.

Humanoid robot Pepper

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, April 2017