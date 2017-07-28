Taipei, Saturday, July 29, 2017 06:27 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
34°C
TSMC to enter mass production for new 10nm HiSilicon chips in September, says report
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 28 July 2017]

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has reportedly begun mass production of 10nm chips in the third quarter by fulfilling orders for Apple's A11 chips, as well as HiSilicon's Kirin 970-series.

While stepping up production for chips for use in the upcoming iPhone devices, TSMC will enter mass production of 10nm chips for HiSilicon's Kirin 970-series SoC in September, according to a report from Taiwan's TechNews.

HiSilicon's 10nm Kirin 970 chips will power Huawei's new Mate 10 smartphone slated for launch in October, the report quoted China media as saying. The Kirin 970 SoC will be based on an octa-core CPU comprising of four ARM Cortex-A73 cores and four ARM Cortex-A53 cores, and come with ARM's Heimdallr MP GPU.

TSMC said at its recent investors meeting that 10nm as a proportion of company revenues will climb to 10% in the third quarter from only 1% in the second. The proportion will reach 10% for all of 2017.

WCIT
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link