TSMC to enter mass production for new 10nm HiSilicon chips in September, says report

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 28 July 2017]

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has reportedly begun mass production of 10nm chips in the third quarter by fulfilling orders for Apple's A11 chips, as well as HiSilicon's Kirin 970-series.

While stepping up production for chips for use in the upcoming iPhone devices, TSMC will enter mass production of 10nm chips for HiSilicon's Kirin 970-series SoC in September, according to a report from Taiwan's TechNews.

HiSilicon's 10nm Kirin 970 chips will power Huawei's new Mate 10 smartphone slated for launch in October, the report quoted China media as saying. The Kirin 970 SoC will be based on an octa-core CPU comprising of four ARM Cortex-A73 cores and four ARM Cortex-A53 cores, and come with ARM's Heimdallr MP GPU.

TSMC said at its recent investors meeting that 10nm as a proportion of company revenues will climb to 10% in the third quarter from only 1% in the second. The proportion will reach 10% for all of 2017.