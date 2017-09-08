Taipei, Friday, September 8, 2017 21:20 (GMT+8)
TSMC August revenues increase 28%
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 8 September 2017]

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has announced August consolidated revenues increased 28.4% sequentially to NT$91.92 billion (US$3.06 billion).

TSMC's consolidated revenues for the first eight months of 2017 came to NT$611.3 billion, rising 2.6% on year.

Robust shipments for 10nm products particularly Apple's A11 processors led to TSMC's sequential revenue growth in August, according to market watchers. The A11 SoC will power Apple's upcoming iPhones slated for launch later in 2017.

Shipments of TSMC's 10nm chips are set to boom starting the third quarter of 2017, company co-CEO CC Wei said at an investors meeting in mid-July. The foundry expects 10nm as a ratio of company revenues to reach 10% in the third quarter, up from only 1% in the second quarter.

TSMC expects to post revenues of between US$8.12 billion and US$8.22 billion in the third quarter, up nearly 16% on quarter. For all of 2017, the foundry forecast revenues will increase 5-10% from the record high of NT$947.94 billion set in 2016.

TSMC: Consolidated revenues, Jul 2016 - Jul 2017 (NT$m)

TSMC: Consolidated revenues, Jul 2016 - Jul 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Jul-17

71,611

(14.9%)

(6.3%)

519,381

3.5%

Jun-17

84,187

15.7%

3.4%

447,770

5.3%

May-17

72,796

28%

(1.1%)

363,582

5.7%

Apr-17

56,872

(33.8%)

(14.9%)

290,786

7.6%

Mar-17

85,875

20.2%

17.5%

233,914

15%

Feb-17

71,423

(6.8%)

19.9%

148,039

13.5%

Jan-17

76,616

(1.9%)

8.1%

76,616

8.1%

Dec-16

78,112

(16%)

33.9%

947,938

12.4%

Nov-16

93,030

2.1%

46.7%

869,826

10.8%

Oct-16

91,085

1.5%

11.4%

776,796

7.6%

Sep-16

89,703

(4.9%)

39%

685,711

7.2%

Aug-16

94,311

23.5%

40.7%

596,008

3.6%

Jul-16

76,392

(6.1%)

(5.6%)

501,697

(1.3%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, September 2017

