Taiwan government to foster 30,000 startups in 3 years via direct investment

Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Friday 11 August 2017]

Taiwan's National Development Council (NDC) has decided to make direct investments in tech startups, instead of offering them subsidies as done in the past, aiming to build sound angel investment culture and foster as many as 30,000 new startups in the country within three years.

Kung Ming-hsin, deputy minister of NDC, said the decision is designed to more effectively foster the development of startups, as criticisms are emerging that unicorn startup companies have yet to appear in Taiwan despite the government having injected substantial resources into nurturing tech and innovation startups for years.

The National Development Fund, administered by the NDC, set up a startup fund of NT$1 billion (US$33 million) in early 2014 to subsidize the creation of new startups, and so far over 80% of the fund has been used to finance over 270 new ventures.

Once the first NT$1 billion runs out, a second batch of the same amount will be immediately allocated to facilitate direct investment in new ventures. In principle, the NDF has set its maximum investment in any selected new startup project at NT$5 million, and will follow the 6:2:2 investment ratio formula for any selected startup, angel investors and NDF, respectively, according to Kung.

Gather all financial resources at home and abroad

Kung said the government will continue to gather and utilize all the possible financial resources available at home and abroad to nurture high-tech startups. So far, American venture capitalists including 500 Startups and TransLink have invested NT$13 billion in new startups operating in Taiwan, and Taiwan Silicon Valley Technology Fund has funneled over NT$7 billion as venture capital for tech startups. In addition, a national investment company slated for inauguration by the end of August will ready a total of NT$10 billion for investment in IoT, biotech, and other high-tech startups, while the Industrial Innovation and Transformation Fund, also under the NDF, has readied as much as NT$100 billion to support startups.

NDC and Taiwan Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center under the Ministry of Science and Technology have teamed up to host three investment matchmaking conferences in Taipei this year for international venture capital firms and Taiwanese startups. The first conference was held alongside the 2017 InnoVEX in early June, with the second slated for September at WCIT (World Congress on Information Technology) and the third set for November at 2017 Meet Taipei.