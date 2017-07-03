Taiwan boosting development of smart city solutions under Asia Silicon Valley Development Plan

Heemie Weng, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 3 July 2017]

Taiwan's National Development Council (NDC) has devised the Asia Silicon Valley Development Plan to promote development of smart city solutions for Taiwan initially and then for export, according to NDC.

The plan calls to transform Taiwan's industrial structure through developing IoT applications and drive economic growth via innovation and entrepreneurship, NDC said. The plan has two main objectives, promote innovation and R&D in IoT as well as upgrade Taiwan's start-up and entrepreneurship ecosystem, NDC noted.

NDC has set aside a budget of NT$10.44 billion (US$344 million) for implementation in 2017, of which NT$3.97 billion or 38.03% is earmarked for development of smart city solutions. The Ministry of Economic Affairs will hold open bids to select model smart city solutions. 45 cross-industry teams have proposed smart city solutions, mainly covering smart transportation, smart medical care and IoT.

NDC hopes that modularized devices/services and hardware/software can be integrated to optimize smart city solutions as demo projects, which can be used overseas through further integration at relatively low cost, NDC indicated. Cities in Southeast Asia are target markets for Taiwan-developed smart city solutions, NDC noted.