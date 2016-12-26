Taiwan government launches Asia Silicon Valley plan

Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 26 December 2016]

The headquarters of the Taiwan government's Asia Silicon Valley plan has begun operations with its main goal to maximize Taiwan's Internet of Things (IoT) business opportunities.

Acer founder Stan Shih has become honorary president of the organization.

A video posted by Taiwan's National Development Council explaining the Asia Silicon Valley plan stated that the project has two major concepts: to create a healthy ecosystem for innovations and startups; and to push IoT industry and development.

To achieve the concepts, the government will focus on pushing policies to help nurture innovative talent, create a better operating environment, help fundraising, and strengthen Taiwan companies' connectivity with worldwide trends.

The government will also establish one-stop service centers, help integrate R&D resources and participate in the establishment of international IoT standards and certification processes, to reduce the resources and time investment needed for startups.

Furthermore, pushing software/hardware-integrated cross-industry applications, acquiring IoT patents, pushing more software learning courses in colleges and industry-university cooperation are also key directions that the government is heading into to strengthen Taiwan's competitiveness in the IoT industry.

Through the project, the Taiwan government is looking to focus on three key applications: smart logistics, smart transportation and smart medical care, and hopes the effect will allow Taiwan to contribute 5% of worldwide IoT industry output and create 100 new startups or R&D centers and three international-level system-integrated firms as well as gain two major investments in Taiwan. The government is also planning to establish an institute for virtual teaching.