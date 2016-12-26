Taipei, Monday, December 26, 2016 18:39 (GMT+8)
showers
Taipei
21°C
Taiwan government launches Asia Silicon Valley plan
Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 26 December 2016]

The headquarters of the Taiwan government's Asia Silicon Valley plan has begun operations with its main goal to maximize Taiwan's Internet of Things (IoT) business opportunities.

Acer founder Stan Shih has become honorary president of the organization.

A video posted by Taiwan's National Development Council explaining the Asia Silicon Valley plan stated that the project has two major concepts: to create a healthy ecosystem for innovations and startups; and to push IoT industry and development.

To achieve the concepts, the government will focus on pushing policies to help nurture innovative talent, create a better operating environment, help fundraising, and strengthen Taiwan companies' connectivity with worldwide trends.

The government will also establish one-stop service centers, help integrate R&D resources and participate in the establishment of international IoT standards and certification processes, to reduce the resources and time investment needed for startups.

Furthermore, pushing software/hardware-integrated cross-industry applications, acquiring IoT patents, pushing more software learning courses in colleges and industry-university cooperation are also key directions that the government is heading into to strengthen Taiwan's competitiveness in the IoT industry.

Through the project, the Taiwan government is looking to focus on three key applications: smart logistics, smart transportation and smart medical care, and hopes the effect will allow Taiwan to contribute 5% of worldwide IoT industry output and create 100 new startups or R&D centers and three international-level system-integrated firms as well as gain two major investments in Taiwan. The government is also planning to establish an institute for virtual teaching.

China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Display panels for wearable devices
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link