SK Hynix intros 72-layer 3D NAND flash

Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 10 April 2017]

SK Hynix has introduced 72-layer 256Gb 3D NAND flash memory chips based on its triple-level cell (TLC) arrays and own technologies.

SK Hynix launched 36-layer 128Gb 3D NAND chips in April 2016, and has been mass producing 48-layer 256Gb 3D NAND chips since November 2016. In just five months, the company has developed 72-layer 256Gb 3D NAND chips.

The new SK Hynix 72-layer 256Gb 3D NAND chip achieves approximately 30% more manufacturing productivity over its predecessor 48-layer by stacking 1.5 times more cells and utilizing existing mass production facilities, the company claimed. A single 256Gb NAND flash chip can represent 32GB storage.

By bringing high-speed circuit design into the new chip, its internal operation speed is two times faster and read/write performance is 20% higher than a 48-layer 3D NAND chip, SK Hynix indicated.

SK Hynix added it has been developing 72-layer 3D NAND flash solutions such as SSD and other storage for smartphones and other mobile devices.

"With the introduction of this industry's highest productivity 3D NAND, SK Hynix will mass produce the 256Gb 3D NAND in the second half of this year to provide this to worldwide business clients for optimum use in storage solutions," said Jong Ho Kim, VP and head of marketing for SK Hynix. "The Company plans to expand the usage of the product to SSDs and mobile gadgets such as smartphones to further improve its business structure weighted towards DRAM."

SK Hynix believes that 3D NAND demand will rapidly increase across artificial intelligence (AI), big data and cloud storage in the fourth industrial revolution. Citing Gartner, the company expects the worldwide NAND flash market revenues to total US$46.5 billion in 2017 and continue their growth through 2021 when revenues reach US$56.5 billion.