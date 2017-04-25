Taipei, Wednesday, April 26, 2017 14:41 (GMT+8)
SK Hynix posts record revenues and profits for 1Q17
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 25 April 2017]

SK Hynix has reported operating profits of KRW2.47 trillion (US$2.2 billion) on consolidated revenues of KRW6.29 trillion for the first quarter of 2017, with both results hitting record-high levels. The company credited its positive performance during the quarter to rising memory chip prices despite seasonal factors.

SK Hynix' DRAM bit shipments decreased 5% sequentially in the first quarter of 2017, but ASPs climbed 24% on quarter. The company attributed the shipment drop to continued tight supply of the memory caused by "low inventory level at the beginning of the year and limited supply growth." DRAM ASPs were driven by robust demand for PCs and servers, the company indicated.

Meanwhile, SK Hynix' NAND flash bit shipments fell 3% sequentially in the first quarter of 2017, but ASPs rose 15% on quarter. Despite rising demand coming from the mobile and SSD sectors, shipments declined as a result of "limited supply growth related to low inventory level."

SK Hynix' revenues increased 17% sequentially in the first quarter of 2017, while operating profits surged 61% compared to the previous quarter.

SK Hynix generated net profits of KRW1.9 trillion in the first quarter of 2017, up 17% on quarter and also hitting a record high.

In addition, SK Hynix indicated it will further expand 2Znm DRAM production, and will start to mass produce 1Xnm DRAM products in the second half of t2017. Meanwhile, the company will supply 48- and 72-layer 3D NAND for high-density mobile and SSD devices.

