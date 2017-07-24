Taiwan June unemployment rate down on year, says DGBAS

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 24 July 2017]

Taiwan had 440,000 jobless citizens in June 2017, equivalent to an unemployment rate of 3.74% which rose 0.08pp on month but dropped 0.18pp on year, according to the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS).

Taiwan's population aged 15 and over stood at 20.045 million in June, consisting of 11.777 million for labor force with a labor participation rate of 58.75%, DGBAS indicated.

In terms of June unemployment rate, Taiwan was lower than France (9.6%), Canada (6.5%), the UK (4.5%), the US (4.4%) and Germany (3.9%), but higher than South Korea (3.6%), Hong Kong (3.1%), Japan (3.1%) and Singapore (2.2%), DGBAS said.

DGBAS: Taiwan unemployment rate by age, June 2017 Age group Labor participation rate Unemployment rate 15-24 31.24% 11.91% 25-44 88.45% 3.90% 45-64 61.85% 1.98%

Source: DGBAS, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017