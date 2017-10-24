Taipei, Tuesday, October 24, 2017 19:13 (GMT+8)
Taiwan September unemployment down
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 24 October 2017]

Taiwan had 445,000 jobless citizens in September 2017, equivalent to an unemployment rate of 3.77% which dropped 0.1pp sequentially and 0.22pp on year, according to the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS).

Taiwan's population aged 15 and above stood at 20.065 million in September, consisting of 11.811 million for labor force with a labor participation rate of 58.86%, DGBAS indicated.

In September, Taiwan's unemployment rate was lower than France (9.8%), Canada (6.2%), the UK (4.3%), the US (4.2%), South Korea (3.8%), but higher than Germany (3.6%), Hong Kong (3.1%), Japan (2.8%) and Singapore 2.2%, DGBAS said.

DGBAS: Taiwan unemployment rate by age, Sepr 2017

Age group

Labor participation rate

Unemployment rate

15-24

33.17%

12.16%

25-44

88.36%

3.91%

45-64

62.81%

1.96%

Source: DGBAS, compiled by Digitimes, October 2017

