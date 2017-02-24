Taiwan January unemployment rate down, says DGBAS

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 24 February 2017]

Taiwan had 445,000 jobless citizens in January 2017, equivalent to an unemployment rate of 3.78% which dropped 0.01pp on month and 0.09pp on year, according to statistics released by the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) on February 24.

Taiwan's population aged 15 and over stood at 20.011 million in December, consisting of 11.5 million for labor force with a labor participation rate of 58.79%, DGBAS indicated.

In January, unemployment rates were 9.6% France, 6.9% Canada, 4.8% the UK, 4.8% the US, 3.9% Germany, 3.4% South Korea, 3.3% Hong Kong, 3.1% Japan and 2.2% Singapore, DGBAS said.

DGBAS: Taiwan unemployment rate by age, January 2017 Age group Labor participation rate Unemployment rate 15-24 32.24% 12.01% 25-44 87.97% 3.95% 45-64 62.65% 1.99%

Source: DGBAS, compiled by Digitimes, February 2017