Taiwan January unemployment rate down, says DGBAS

Taiwan had 445,000 jobless citizens in January 2017, equivalent to an unemployment rate of 3.78% which dropped 0.01pp on month and 0.09pp on year, according to statistics released by the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) on February 24.
Taiwan's population aged 15 and over stood at 20.011 million in December, consisting of 11.5 million for labor force with a labor participation rate of 58.79%, DGBAS indicated.
In January, unemployment rates were 9.6% France, 6.9% Canada, 4.8% the UK, 4.8% the US, 3.9% Germany, 3.4% South Korea, 3.3% Hong Kong, 3.1% Japan and 2.2% Singapore, DGBAS said.
DGBAS: Taiwan unemployment rate by age, January 2017
Age group
Labor participation rate
Unemployment rate
15-24
32.24%
12.01%
25-44
87.97%
3.95%
45-64
62.65%
1.99%
Source: DGBAS, compiled by Digitimes, February 2017