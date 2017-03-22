Taiwan February unemployment rate up on month, down on year, says DGBAS

Taiwan had 453,000 jobless citizens in February 2017, equivalent to an unemployment rate of 3.85% which rose 0.07pp on month but dropped 0.10pp on year, according to statistics released by the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) on March 22.
Taiwan's population aged 15 and over stood at 20.017 million in February, consisting of 11.760 million for labor force with a labor participation rate of 58.75%, DGBAS indicated.
February unemployment rates were 10.0% France, 6.6% Canada, 4.7% the UK, 4.7% the US, 3.8% Germany, 3.6% South Korea, 3.3% Hong Kong, 3.0% Japan and 2.2% Singapore, DGBAS said.
|
DGBAS: Taiwan unemployment rate by age, February 2017
|
Age group
|
Labor participation rate
|
Unemployment rate
|
15-24
|
32.24%
|
12.18%
|
25-44
|
87.97%
|
4.01%
|
45-64
|
62.65%
|
2.07%
Source: DGBAS, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017