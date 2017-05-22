Taiwan April unemployment rate down

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 22 May 2017]

Taiwan had 432,000 jobless citizens in April 2017, equivalent to an unemployment rate of 3.67% which dropped 0.11pp sequentially and 0.19pp on year, according to the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS).

Taiwan's population aged 15 and over stood at 20.03 million in April, consisting of 11.757 million for labor force with a labor participation rate of 58.7%, DGBAS indicated.

In April, Taiwan's unemployment rate was lower than France (10.1%), Canada (6.5%), the UK (4.5%), the US (4.4%), Germany (3.9%), and South Korea (3.7%); but higher than Hong Kong (3.2%), Japan (2.8%) and Singapore (2.3%), DGBAS said.

DGBAS: Taiwan unemployment rate, April 2017 Age group Labor participation rate Unemployment rate 15-24 31.13% 11.62% 25-44 88.37% 3.87% 45-64 61.71% 1.92%

Source: DGBAS, compiled by Digitimes, May 2017