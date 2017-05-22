Taiwan April unemployment rate down

Taiwan had 432,000 jobless citizens in April 2017, equivalent to an unemployment rate of 3.67% which dropped 0.11pp sequentially and 0.19pp on year, according to the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS).
Taiwan's population aged 15 and over stood at 20.03 million in April, consisting of 11.757 million for labor force with a labor participation rate of 58.7%, DGBAS indicated.
In April, Taiwan's unemployment rate was lower than France (10.1%), Canada (6.5%), the UK (4.5%), the US (4.4%), Germany (3.9%), and South Korea (3.7%); but higher than Hong Kong (3.2%), Japan (2.8%) and Singapore (2.3%), DGBAS said.
DGBAS: Taiwan unemployment rate, April 2017
Age group
Labor participation rate
Unemployment rate
15-24
31.13%
11.62%
25-44
88.37%
3.87%
45-64
61.71%
1.92%
Source: DGBAS, compiled by Digitimes, May 2017