Taiwan October unemployment down
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 22 November 2017]

Taiwan had 443,000 jobless citizens in October 2017, equivalent to an unemployment rate of 3.75% which dropped 0.02pp sequentially and 0.20pp on year, according to the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS).

Taiwan had 20.074 million people aged 15 and above in October, consisting of 11.825 million for labor force with a labor participation rate of 58.91%, DGBAS indicated.

In terms of October unemployment, Taiwan was lower than France (9.7%), Canada (6.3%), the UK (4.2%), the US (4.1%), but higher than South Korea (3.7%), Germany (3.6%), Hong Kong (3.0%), Japan (2.8%) and Singapore (2.1%), DGBAS said.

DGBAS: Taiwan unemployment rate by age, October 2017

Age group

Labor participation rate

Unemployment rate

15-24

33.26%

11.78%

25-44

88.47%

3.92%

45-64

62.90%

1.97%

Source: DGBAS, compiled by Digitimes, November 2017

