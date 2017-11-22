Taiwan October unemployment down

Taiwan had 443,000 jobless citizens in October 2017, equivalent to an unemployment rate of 3.75% which dropped 0.02pp sequentially and 0.20pp on year, according to the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS).
Taiwan had 20.074 million people aged 15 and above in October, consisting of 11.825 million for labor force with a labor participation rate of 58.91%, DGBAS indicated.
In terms of October unemployment, Taiwan was lower than France (9.7%), Canada (6.3%), the UK (4.2%), the US (4.1%), but higher than South Korea (3.7%), Germany (3.6%), Hong Kong (3.0%), Japan (2.8%) and Singapore (2.1%), DGBAS said.
DGBAS: Taiwan unemployment rate by age, October 2017
Age group
Labor participation rate
Unemployment rate
15-24
33.26%
11.78%
25-44
88.47%
3.92%
45-64
62.90%
1.97%
Source: DGBAS, compiled by Digitimes, November 2017