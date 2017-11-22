Taiwan October unemployment down

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 22 November 2017]

Taiwan had 443,000 jobless citizens in October 2017, equivalent to an unemployment rate of 3.75% which dropped 0.02pp sequentially and 0.20pp on year, according to the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS).

Taiwan had 20.074 million people aged 15 and above in October, consisting of 11.825 million for labor force with a labor participation rate of 58.91%, DGBAS indicated.

In terms of October unemployment, Taiwan was lower than France (9.7%), Canada (6.3%), the UK (4.2%), the US (4.1%), but higher than South Korea (3.7%), Germany (3.6%), Hong Kong (3.0%), Japan (2.8%) and Singapore (2.1%), DGBAS said.

DGBAS: Taiwan unemployment rate by age, October 2017 Age group Labor participation rate Unemployment rate 15-24 33.26% 11.78% 25-44 88.47% 3.92% 45-64 62.90% 1.97%

Source: DGBAS, compiled by Digitimes, November 2017