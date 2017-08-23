Taiwan July unemployment rate down on year, says DGBAS

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 23 August 2017]

Taiwan had 454,000 jobless citizens in July 2017, equivalent to an unemployment rate of 3.84% which rose 0.10pp on month but dropped 0.18pp on year, according to the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS).

Taiwan's population aged 15 and over stood at 20.052 million in July, consisting of 11.813 million for labor force with a labor participation rate of 58.91%, DGBAS indicated.

In July, Taiwan's unemployment rate was lower than France (9.6%), Canda (6.3%), the UK (4.4%), the US (4.3%), but higher than Germany and South Korea (both 3.8%), Hong Kong (3.1%), Japan (2.8%) and Singapore (2.2%), DGBAS said.

DGBAS: Taiwan unemployment rate, July 2017 Age group Labor participation rate Unemployment rate 15-24 32.00% 12.41% 25-44 88.58% 3.96% 45-64 61.94% 2.04%

Source: DGBAS, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017