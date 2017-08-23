Taipei, Thursday, August 24, 2017 16:12 (GMT+8)
Taiwan July unemployment rate down on year, says DGBAS
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 23 August 2017]

Taiwan had 454,000 jobless citizens in July 2017, equivalent to an unemployment rate of 3.84% which rose 0.10pp on month but dropped 0.18pp on year, according to the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS).

Taiwan's population aged 15 and over stood at 20.052 million in July, consisting of 11.813 million for labor force with a labor participation rate of 58.91%, DGBAS indicated.

In July, Taiwan's unemployment rate was lower than France (9.6%), Canda (6.3%), the UK (4.4%), the US (4.3%), but higher than Germany and South Korea (both 3.8%), Hong Kong (3.1%), Japan (2.8%) and Singapore (2.2%), DGBAS said.

DGBAS: Taiwan unemployment rate, July 2017

Age group

Labor participation rate

Unemployment rate

15-24

32.00%

12.41%

25-44

88.58%

3.96%

45-64

61.94%

2.04%

Source: DGBAS, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017

