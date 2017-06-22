Taiwan May unemployment rate down, says DGBAS

Taiwan had 431,000 jobless citizens in May 2017, equivalent to an unemployment rate of 3.66%, down 0.01pp on month and 0.18pp on year, according to statistics released by the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) on June 22.
Taiwan's population aged 15 and over stood at 20.038 million in May, consisting of 11.762 million for labor force with a labor participation rate of 58.70%, DGBAS indicated.
In May unemployment rates were 9.5% France, 6.6% Canada, 4.4% the UK, 4.3% the US, 4.0% South Korea, 3.9% Germany, 3.2% Hong Kong, 2.8% Japan and 2.2% Singapore, DGBAS said.
DGBAS: Taiwan unemployment rate by age, May 2017
Age group
Labor participation rate
Unemployment rate
15-24
31.02%
11.49%
25-44
88.40%
3.89%
45-64
61.80%
1.92%
Source: DGBAS, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017