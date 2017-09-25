Taiwan August unemployment rate down on year

Taiwan had 461,000 jobless citizens in August 2017, equivalent to an unemployment rate of 3.89% which rose 0.05pp sequentially but dropped 0.19pp on year, according to the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS).
Taiwan's population aged 15 and over stood at 20.059 million in August, consisting of 11.838 million for labor force with a labor participation rate of 59.01%, DGBAS indicated.
Taiwan's August unemployment rate was lower than France (9.8%), Canada (6.2%), the UK (4.4%), the US (4.4%), but higher than Germany (3.7%), South Korea (3.6%), Hong Kong (3.1%), Japan (2.8%) and Singapore (2.2%), DGBAS said.
DGBAS: Taiwan unemployment rate by age, Aug 2017
Age group
Labor participation rate
Unemployment rate
15-24
32.46%
12.60%
25-44
88.70%
4.00%
45-64
61.98%
2.06%
Source: DGBAS, compiled by Digitimes, September 2017