Taiwan August unemployment rate down on year
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 25 September 2017]

Taiwan had 461,000 jobless citizens in August 2017, equivalent to an unemployment rate of 3.89% which rose 0.05pp sequentially but dropped 0.19pp on year, according to the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS).

Taiwan's population aged 15 and over stood at 20.059 million in August, consisting of 11.838 million for labor force with a labor participation rate of 59.01%, DGBAS indicated.

Taiwan's August unemployment rate was lower than France (9.8%), Canada (6.2%), the UK (4.4%), the US (4.4%), but higher than Germany (3.7%), South Korea (3.6%), Hong Kong (3.1%), Japan (2.8%) and Singapore (2.2%), DGBAS said.

DGBAS: Taiwan unemployment rate by age, Aug 2017

Age group

Labor participation rate

Unemployment rate

15-24

32.46%

12.60%

25-44

88.70%

4.00%

45-64

61.98%

2.06%

Source: DGBAS, compiled by Digitimes, September 2017

